Ore to Shore still set to take place in August

The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic, set for August 8 is still on.

The race committee announcing last week, to anticipate holding the race as planned, but understand this is a very fluid situation.

Race officials are also planning several modifications to protect the health of everyone involved, including mailing out bib packets for those registered before August 1, increasing the size of the start line pens to comply with social distancing and making sure aid station volunteers are equipped with personal protection equipment.

"It's three months out and we're kind of the light at the end of the tunnel, that's kind of what we're looking at, everybody needs something to look forward to, summers in the U.P. are so great it gives people something to look forward to, something to shoot for and people know how to keep themselves safe now, we've been through the drill," said Scott Tuma, Ore to Shore Race Director.

Tuma also said if they have to cancel the race, all registered participants will receive a transfer into next year's event.

