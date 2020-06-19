Ore to Shore still on, race officials including safety precautions

The Ore to Shore Mountain Bike Epic is still on schedule for August 8.

Race organizers are keeping a close eye on conditions and are implementing new safety measures to keep racers, volunteers and spectators safe. Drive-thru registration, masks for racers, PPE for volunteers and limited crowd gatherings for spectators are just some of the precautions organizers are taking.

"We're hoping that it will go through, we want everyone to be safe, we are listening to what the Governor is saying and what our state a local authorities are predicting for the next couple months," said Race Coordinator, Nicole Dewalt-Swenson.

Race officials have also said if they have to cancel the race, all registered participants will receive a transfer into next year's event.

