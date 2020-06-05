Ordinations to priesthood and order of deacon held on Friday

An ordination mass was held at Saint Peter’s cathedral in Marquette on Friday.

Romeo Cappella and Thomas Merkel were ordained into priesthood. Benjamin Rivard was ordained into the order of deacon. During the Mass, those being ordained make promises to the bishop and lay down their life before the lord.

All three will minister in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Marquette, which encompasses Michigan’s entire Upper Peninsula.

“Today I’m very excited and thankful for the gift of the priesthood and to be part of that, and to share the ministry of Jesus Christ. But also, just to be encouraging too, to anyone who is considering being a priest, to go for it and really discern it and that the lord cannot be outdone in generosity,” said Thomas Merkel, Father in the Diocese of Marquette.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, only a select number of family and friends were able to attend the ordination service today. Cathedral staff outlined a safe seating arrangement to allow for social distancing. The service was also streamed live on the Diocese of Marquette website.