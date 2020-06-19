Ora Vardigan turns 100, family celebrates at Vangos in Marquette

On Friday, Vangos in Marquette hosted a one-of-a-kind party for a special lady and her family.

The staff called the celebration for Ora Vardigan, who turned 100 years old Friday, even though she says she feels much younger.

The family says they're happy to celebrate the birthday girl's special day considering they haven't seen her in three months due to COVID-19.

"Good," said Ora Vardigan.

"You feel good? You feel fifty right?" asked her granddaughter, Jenna Zdunek.

"Well, 20 maybe," responded Vardigan.

"You feel 20 years old? Perfect!" exclaimed Zdunek.

After the day’s festivities, Ora Vardigan will return to Mill Creek Assisted Living to quarantine for 14 days, where she will continue living young.