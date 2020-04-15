'Operation Gridlock' protest planned in Lansing Wednesday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's extended stay home order and some of its restrictions are stirring up a protest in Lansing Wednesday.

Organizers are calling it Operation Gridlock. The Michigan Conservative Coalition will join others in Lansing at noon.

Because of social distancing guidelines, their plan is to tie up traffic around the Capitol to get their message across.

A spokesperson for the group says there has been no action from Gov. Whitmer to promote both physical and economic health while the stay home order is in effect.

"There is no reason why she can't be looking at some safe ways to be opening up businesses," said Meshawn Maddock. "Instead of talking about what's essential and nonessential, let's talk about what's safe and not safe."

Gov. Whitmer is asking for patience from Michiganders as the stay home order continues through April 30. The governor says these are tough decisions made to save lives.