Opening up the UP: Thoughts from the TV6 & FOX UP General Manager

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt local businesses, and as businesses and organizations across the state begin to reopen, we should remember to help one another out.

TV6 & FOX UP Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades, wants to encourage everyone to consider buying local when purchasing groceries, pet supplies, vehicles and even contracting work.

Here in Upper Michigan Somplace Special, we also have a wealth of places to explore. Take a "stay-cation" this year and visit places you might have never been before in the U.P.

Also, remember there are even some programs that reward you for shopping local, like "Love on Local" for Marquette County, "Loyal to Local" in Dickinson County, and "Keweenaw Safe, Keweenaw Strong." These are just a few of those programs.

So, when you're out and about, think about your family, friends and neighbors and support locally-owned establishments.

