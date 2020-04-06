Ontonagon Township home destroyed by fire

A home in Ontonagon Township is a total loss after a fire broke out around 5 p.m. Sunday evening.

Everyone inside the home at 19461 N. Firesteel was able to escape without injury. The Ontonagon Volunteer Fire Department and Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department had assistance extinguishing the fire from the Greenland and Rockland Volunteer Fire Departments.

The fire was extinguished at 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

