Ontonagon Area Schools hold social distanced graduation ceremony for class of 2020

Ontonagon Area Schools held a special graduation ceremony today for the class of 2020.

The ceremony was held outside in the parking lot to keep up with social distancing requirements. Students stood by their cars and were able to have their immediate family members with them.

While the ceremony was unusual, the district said they we're doing their best to make the experience as memorable as possible.

"It came to this idea, and we just proceeded as planned. We did a dry run yesterday with everyone in their cars, and it went better than how we thought it would. I think the ceremony turned out to be a very memorable one," said Jim Bobula, Superintendent and Principal of Ontonagon Area Schools.

After the commencement the students participated in a car parade through part of the town.

