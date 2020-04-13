Ontonagon Area School District works to support their students during school closures

While schools are out across the state, many of them are working to make sure their student body gets all the support they need. The same goes for the Ontonagon Area School District.

"Across the state you know, we're kind of anxiously awaiting the Governors orders as they come out to give us guidance and direction as far as what we can provide," said Jim Bobula, Superintendent of the Ontonagon Area School District.

The school district has also began providing meals for a majority of their students during the closures.

"Over 200 students out of our 275 kids are participating in our meals right now. We're serving meals for breakfast and lunch for all seven days of the week, and our food service staff and volunteers are doing a tremendous job," added Bobula.

With students out of the class teachers have had to shift to remote teaching. For classes with online portions, the school district is supplying students with Chromebooks and iPads if necessary.

"For students who do not have access to devices or internet, they can certainly call the school or reach out through their teacher and we will figure out a way so that they can fully participate in any of our online learning activities," said Bobula.

As well the school district is keeping its counseling services open through dial help for students who need them.

"It's a stressful time for everyone unfortunately, everybody handles these situations differently. You know sometimes people need some of those mental health resources to help them adjust and to get them through these difficult times," said Bobula.

