Only essential businesses can remain open

Local law enforcement is looking for self-compliance with of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

The order says all non-essential businesses must remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Punishments for not following this order can result in a 90-day misdemeanor.

Escanaba Public Safety wants the community to know that it's not looking for ways to punish businesses – the department is looking for cooperation.

"At this time we haven't issued any citations for that. We're asking the businesses for compliance, for self-compliance and using your best judgement,” said Lt. Marc Zawacki.

Essential businesses include grocery stores, restaurants, agriculture, child care and critical infrastructure.

You can find the full list of essential businesses here.

