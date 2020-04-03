Online library cards now available at Peter White Public Library

While Peter White Public Library in Marquette is closed, a new service is virtually connecting community members to their services.

You can now sign up for a temporary library card online. With a library card, you can access all of the digital resources the library has available.

E-books, audio books, magazines and other media can be found on the online catalog.

“We’re trying to do everything that we can within the executive order, and I know that this is a really challenging time for people. So, we’re trying to put as much of our service out there, and readily available as we can,” said Andrea Ingmire, Library Director at Peter White Public Library.

The online registration service was put together by the Superiorland Library Cooperative, which serves libraries across the Upper Peninsula.

Many other UP libraries are also offering online registration during this time. Below is a list of participating libraries:

Bayliss Public Library (Sault Ste. Marie)

Crystal Falls District Community Library

Dickinson County Library (Iron Mountain)

Escanaba Public Library

Hancock Elementary School Library

Hancock Public School Library

Ironwood Carnegie Library

Menominee County Library (Stephenson, Hermansville)

Munsing School Public Library

Negaunee Public Library

North Dickinson Library (Felch)

Norway Branch Library

Peter White Public Library

Spies Public Library (Menominee)

St. Ignace Public Library

Superior Hills Elementary Library

To register for a library card, click here.