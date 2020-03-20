Online learning during Michigan's school shutdown won't count as instructional time

Online learning during Michigan's K-12 school shutdown will not count toward a school's required instructional time, the Michigan Department of Education confirmed Friday.

In a memo to school administrators, the department said schools can and are encouraged to offer supplemental learning opportunities to students using distance learning methods as they see fit. However, there is no mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure.

Gov. Whitmer ordered all public and private K-12 schools in Michigan to shut down for three weeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus. She says it's too early to decide if that shutdown will be extended beyond April 5.