Online COVID-19 resource for Western U.P. launched

An online resource is available for those in the Western Upper Peninsula to help during the COVID-19 outbreak. CopperCountryStrong.com is a website that has compiled lists of resources for those in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties.

The website lists information on everything from what to do if you think you have COVID-19 to information on how and where to donate personal protective equipment. They also post daily briefings on what people and organizations are doing to help combat the situation.

"Pete Berry at the health department put it best, he said When you have a pandemic like this the most important weapon you have is information, and you need that information to be coming from trusted sources, you need it to come regularly so people know that they can count on it, and you need it to be in a place where they can easily access it. Those are the ideas behind this website," said Michael H. Babcock, joint information system director for the Houghton and Keweenaw County Emergency Operation Center.

The website keeps an up to date counter on cases and deaths in the 5 county area of the Western U.P.

