'Ongoing investigation and situation' closes Schoolcraft County Courthouse, health department

The Schoolcraft County Courthouse and health department will be closed Wednesday because of what's described as an ongoing investigation and situation.

No further details are immediately available about what's happening involving the courthouse at 300 Walnut St. in Manistique. The Schoolcraft County Sheriff's Office has declined comment at this time.

The closure announcement was made at 7:00 a.m. by Schoolcraft County Board Chair Craig Reiter.

The Schoolcraft LMAS District Health Department office inside the courthouse will also be closed Wednesday. If you need to contact the office, call its regular number, 906-341-6951, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and follow the instructions to be forwarded to another LMAS office.

This story will be updated when new information is available about the investigation.