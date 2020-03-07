One injured in three vehicle crash in Portage Township

One woman was injured in a three vehicle crash in Portage Township Friday evening around 7:35 p.m.

The crash happened after a car driven by a 64 year old Atlantic man made a left turn onto West Sharon Avenue and struck a vehicle driven by a 66 year old Painesdale woman. The woman was traveling south with her headlights off.

The Atlantic man caused the Painesdale woman's vehicle to spin out and cross the center line, crashing into a pickup truck driven by a 31 year old Houghton woman.

The Painesdale woman was removed from her vehicle with the jaws of life. She was then taken to UP Health Systems Portage by Mercy Ambulance for injuries that aren't life threatening.

The drivers of the other vehicles and their passengers sought their own medical treatment.

The Houghton County Sheriff's Office was assisted on the scene by Hurontown Fire, Hancock City Police, and Mercy Ambulance.