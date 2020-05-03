Omega House recieves $2,500 grant

The Omega House recently received $2,500 in grant money to support the Vairo Memorial Fund.

The grant money was given to the hospice from the Superior Health Foundation. All of the money from the grant went towards the George G. Vairo Memorial Fund, a fund through Omega House that offers end of life care free of charge to those who are applicable.

The money received will help fund approximately 70 days of free end of life care for applicable residents.

"That fund was just started in 2018 so it's relatively new,” said Omega House executive director Michael Lutz. “These funds from the superior health foundation will help bolster that balance and make it a fund that can be used for many years to come.”

Omega House is also accepting new residents during the Coronavirus pandemic, however there are certain visitor restrictions in place.

