Officer apprehends snapping turtle: It's quite a tale

MARIETTA, Ga. (Gray News) – Police everywhere occasionally run into some hard-shelled characters.

Officer Devon Ploof of the Marietta Police Department came nose-to-nose with one this week.

In this tale, the snapping turtle was spotted by a school bus driver in the middle of a road near an elementary school.

The suspect was disagreeable from the start.

“He REFUSED the officers verbal commands, but WAS eventually captured and released in a nearby creek,” a post on the department’s Facebook page said. “Looks like he even smiled for the pic, lol!!!”

Because of his law enforcement training, Ploof didn’t make any snap decisions in dealing with the suspect.

