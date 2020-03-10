Obama highlights Affordable Care Act for 10th anniversary of its signing

Now nearly a decade old, and its future under threat, former President Barack Obama highlighted the Affordable Care Act, informally known as “Obamacare,” in a new video released Tuesday.

The 90-second message, released by the liberal advocacy group Protect Our Care, is aimed at defending the Affordable Care Act from Republicans.

“It’s been 10 years since we passed the Affordable Care Act,” Obama says in the video. “With your help, it’s the closest we’ve ever come to universal coverage in America. There are people alive today because of what you did. There are 135 million Americans whose preexisting conditions are now protected because of what you did.”

He adds: “That's something worth celebrating, but it's also progress worth protecting.”

Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law on March 23, 2010.

