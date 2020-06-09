OSF now allowing visitors inside

Since March, OSF St. Francis Hospital has restricted visitors from entering the hospital. But on Monday, all that changed.

“We know that visitors can be very important in patient’s care. It can be almost as effective as medication,” said Lindsey Crabb, Vice President of Care Services at OSF.

But there are still some restrictions.

“Patients are allowed to have one visitor. Visitors must be 16 years or older and visitation is permitted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.,” said Crabb.

Visitors can also expect to be screened when entering the building and must wear a mask inside.

“We do have to limit visitation for any confirmed COVID-19 patients,” said Crabb.

There are some exceptions to the new guidelines.

“We allow two parents with a minor child. We also allow a doula or midwife with any pregnant patient,” said Crabb.

And if someone is nearing the end of their life.

“For critically ill we would allow for more visitors at that time,” said Crabb.

OSF Hospital says because of the decline in new cases, the staff feels safe letting visitors inside.

“We feel comfortable with these extra precautions that we can still allow patients to have visitors but keep our mission partners, patients and the community safe,” said Crabb.

From the original hospital press release:

Effective Monday, June 8, 2020, OSF St. Francis Hospital will adopt the following visitor guidelines:

- One visitor per patient, with certain exceptions noted below.

- Visitors must be at least 16 years old.

- Visitation will be permitted between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., with the exception of support persons necessary to the patient’s provision of care and for end of life or critical care circumstances.

- Visitors must remain in the patient’s room or other locations designated by the patient’s care team.

- Visitation to patients with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis will be limited to extenuating circumstances only.

Visitation will not be permitted during aerosol-generating procedures or during collection of respiratory specimens, unless deemed necessary for the care and well-being of the patient.

Exceptions to the one visitor per patient guideline include:

- Allowing two parents/relatives to be present with pediatric patients.

- Allowing a partner as well as a doula to remain present with a laboring mother, and accompany the mother to prenatal appointments, including OBGYN ultrasounds.

- Allowing an increased number of visitors permitted to visit someone who may be nearing end of life, including allowing more than one family member or loved one at a time to visit the patient together.

- Allowing patients with physical or mental disabilities of any kind, including patients who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind or require mobility assistance to have one support person necessary for the provision of care and one visitor.

Visitation to patients at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including older adults and persons with underlying medical conditions is strongly discouraged.

