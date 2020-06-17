OSF Hospital donating food to community

OSF St. Francis has received lots of support from the community during the pandemic.

“And there was a lot of just generous and kind donations as well that have gone to providing a safe environment for all our patients that have come to us for care during these challenging times,” said David Lord, President of St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group.

The mission partners are trying to give back to their community.

“We’re working with the Salvation Army and have been able to have all of our employees, which we refer to as Mission Partners, collect many things throughout their homes to be able to give back to those in need in our community,” said Lord.

And now, they’re asking for your help. Wednesday, OSF had a trailer set up in the employee parking lot where they were accepting canned good donations.

“Maybe those are people here that maybe collected a lot of food in preparation for shortages that never came to be. Let’s take those things and distribute them back to the people that really need them,” said Lord.

OSF purchased food from Elmer’s County Market. Elmer’s then made an additional donation of their own.

“We’ve been such generous recipients of many donations from across the community as we struggled through and got through the COVID pandemic here. So, this is one way that we’re looking to give back to all those who have been so generous to us,” said Lord.

If you were unable to drop off your canned goods Wednesday by 7:30 p.m., you are encouraged to still bring them by the hospital. All donations will go to the Salvation Army who will then distribute it to the community.