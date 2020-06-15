OSF announces new walk-in clinic hours

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has new weekday hours for its Walk-In Clinic.

The new hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Weekend hours remain the same: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., as do holiday hours:10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The OSF St. Francis Walk-In Clinic is located at 3409 Ludington St. Suite 100.

The Walk-In Clinic is for health care needs that are not an emergency but can’t wait for an appointment.

A staff of nurses, advanced practice providers and physicians see patients of all ages experiencing common health care issues such as:
- Sore Throats
- Colds
- Simple Cuts
- Burns
- Sprains
- Strains
- Simple Fractures

To expedite visits, patients are encouraged to go to “Find Urgent Care” in their OSF MyChart app or visit www.osfhealthcare.org/urgentcare, click ‘Get in Line’ and the OSF team will prepare for the visit.

 
