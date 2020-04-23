OSF St. Francis receives two $5,000 grants

OSF St. Francis Hospital has received two $5,000 grants. One from the United Way of Delta County and a second matching donation from the Community Foundation of the Upper Peninsula.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, OSF has postponed all non-essential surgeries. This frees up hospital beds for coronavirus patients, but also decreases the hospital’s revenue.

“Know that we are here to help the community and we’ll always be here to provide the best quality care to all of our patients in need,” said Dave Lord, OSF St. Francis President.

Lord says the community has been very generous to the hospital. Many people are making masks and other kinds of PPE for the healthcare workers.