OSF-St. Francis Hospital announces new mask guidelines

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group has announced that they will now require anyone entering an OSF facility to wear a mask.

The new guidelines began on Monday, April 27, and are in accordance with Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order No. 2020-59. The guidelines are aimed at ensuring the health and safety of patients, visitors, vendors, and employees. Exceptions are made for those younger than two years old or those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.

“Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth helps to contain respiratory secretions and reduces the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Nicole Pirlot, infection preventionist at OSF St. Francis. “Masking is additional protection which will address asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission of the virus, which means spread of the virus from people who are not experiencing any symptoms but have COVID-19.”

Patients are reminded to bring their own personal masks when coming to an OSF facility for an appointment. Visitors and vendors are also asked to wear a personal mask. If a personal mask is not available, a disposable mask will be provided.

All OSF employees are also required to wear masks in all OSF facilities, whether personal or provided by OSF HealthCare. OSF employees who provide direct patient care will be issued appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) by OSF.

OSF St. Francis Hospital has strict visitor guidelines in place and will continue to restrict visitors to one per patient for minors, critically ill patients, those at the end of life, and labor & delivery.