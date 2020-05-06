OSF St. Francis Hospital requires everyone wear masks

OSF St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group in Escanaba is now requiring everyone wear masks.

“Exceptions are made to those who are two years old and younger and also those with any medical conditions that may prohibit wearing a mask,” said Nicole Pirlot, OSF Healthcare’s Infection Preventionist.

This is to follow the guidelines set by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“The governor had declared new guidelines in Executive Order 2020-59 to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors, vendors, and mission partners which are employees,” said Pirlot.

The masks don’t protect you from other people, it protects other people from you.

“When I put the face covering over my mouth, it will secure my droplets and secretions and it will keep them from spreading to you,” said Pirlot.

If someone goes into OSF and doesn’t have a personal mask, the hospital will provide one.

“We’ve been using generous donations from our community for fabric masks and we do have disposable masks if we would run out of the community fabric masks,” said Pirlot.

OSF reminds the public the importance of washing your hands.

“Wash your hands. Especially if you’ve handled your phone or keys that have been out in public,” said Pirlot.

As always, if it is not an emergency and you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms you can reach out to the digital assistant, Clare. Visit https://www.osfhealthcare.org/st-francis/ for more information.

