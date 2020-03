OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group expands visitor restrictions

For the safety of patients, their loved ones and Mission Partners, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group is expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective immediately all routine visiting is being suspended until further notice.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to protect our patients and take precautionary measures to keep our communities safe.

For up-to-date information and guidelines, visit www.CDC.gov. You can also visit www.osfhealthcare.org for more information regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

