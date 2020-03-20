OSF Healthcare is offering new coronavirus digital tools

OSF Healthcare is now offering new digital tools to anyone, anywhere.

These online tools are free to the public and can be used through any computer or smart phone.

One of the main tools is Clare, an online chat box. Clare answers people’s health related questions and determines if they need further screening.

“If Clare does determine that a patient needs further screening based on the questions that are asked and the information that is provided, it will direct patients to a nurse hotline that is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Lacey Crabb, Vice President of Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

OSF also offers a 24 hour nurse hotline. You can reach the hotline at 833-OSF-KNOW (673-5669).

“That will get you a nurse that will triage you and then refer you to the appropriate site or clinic if need be,” said Crabb

And for people who are just looking for more coronavirus information, OSF has a tip line you can text. Simply text “OSF” to 67634.

“This will provide a little more information to the public to kind of help with panic and anxiety that people are feeling right now,” said Crabb.

Through this time, OSF wants the community to stay safe.

“We are urging the public to please stay at home, to use these digital tools. We would strongly encourage kids to stay home, they can socialize through their social media,” said Crabb.

“OSF will be completely transparent if we have any confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Crabb.

Safety is a top priority at OSF. The hospital is limiting the number of people allowed in the hospital to help reduce the spread of the virus.

For more information on these tools, click here.

To visit OSF’s main website, click here. Clare can be found on this page in the bottom right corner.