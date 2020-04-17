OSF Healthcare addressing volume impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Solving the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis is the top priority for health care systems across the country, including OSF HealthCare. OSF rapidly deployed digital health care options, which have allowed thousands to have their needs addressed and, where appropriate, care provided while staying safely at home.

“Our Physicians, Advance Practice Providers, and Mission Partners are dedicated to serving all patients with the greatest care and love,” stated Matt Krause, Director of Physician Offices, OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group. “The recent implementation of video virtual visits has allowed us to continue providing high-quality patient care while helping to minimize the need of the community to leave their homes for medical services.”

The innovative digital health care options provide safe experiences for patients to access medical professionals without the need to travel to a facility and risk possible exposure. Volumes have decreased significantly over the last three weeks as non-essential services have been shut down, and our communities are staying home to reduce the spread of the virus. As volumes continue to decline, facilities will be staffed according to the volume of patients.

The following changes went into effect Monday, April 13:

• OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Walk-In Clinic | 3401 Ludington St., Suite 100 - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

• OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Gladstone Clinic | 145 4th Avenue NE, Gladstone Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• OSF Rehabilitation, John & Melissa Besse Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center |300 Willow Creek Rd., Escanaba - Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• OSF Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat | 2525 5th Avenue South, Escanaba - Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• OSF Medical Group Gastroenterology | 3500 Ludington St., Suite 210 - Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• OSF Medical Group General Surgery |3500 Ludington St., Suite 300, Escanaba - Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• OSF Women’s Health | 3409 Ludington St., Suite 204, Escanaba - Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

• OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Internal Medicine | 3401 Ludington St., Suite 203 - Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Family Medicine | 3401 Ludington St., Suite 103/104, Escanaba - Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group Powers Clinic | N15995 Main St., Powers - Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• OSF Medical Group Visiting Orthopedics, Suite 200, Escanaba - Variable days, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group locations or services will be closed or suspended until further notice:

• OSF Women’ Health – Great Lakes Location, 126 S. 25th St. Escanaba

• Outpatient Laboratory – Gladstone Clinic - 145 4th Ave. NE, Gladstone

• Medical Imaging – Gladstone Clinic – 145 4th Ave. NE, Gladstone

• Medical Imagining – Powers Clinic, N15995 Main St., Powers

• OSF Rehabilitation – Gladstone Clinic – 145 4th Ave. NE, Gladstone

• OSF Medical Group, Visiting Orthopedics - 3409 Ludington St., Suite 200, Escanaba

To schedule an appointment, including virtual visits, please call your provider’s office or request through your OSF MyChart account. Available Walk-In urgent care options may be viewed at osfhealthcare.org/urgentcare

----------

About OSF COVID-19 Digital Care Options: If you suspect you have novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and it is not an emergency, DO NOT go to a hospital or doctor’s office. Instead, use one of our digital care options – connect with our chatbot, Clare, on our website, then click on “Start Coronavirus Screening.” Text OSF COVID Companion, a free text messaging tool you can use to receive daily tips and features a symptom tracker. To sign up, text OSF to 67634 and follow the prompts. You may also call our 24/7 COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 833-673-5669. For more information on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including frequently asked questions, please visit our OSF COVID-19 digital health hub www.osfhealthcare.org/covid19/.

