OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group to host food drive with the Salvation Army

OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will be hosting a food drive in partnership with The Salvation Army.

The food drive will take place at OSF St. Francis Hospital from 6:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. The Salvation Army trailer will be located in the employee parking lot of the hospital, where food donations can be made.

“We have received tremendous support from our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is something we can do to support our community members, beyond providing health care, but equally important to the health of our communities,” explained Dave Lord, President of OSF St. Francis.

Many people have purchased a surplus of food during the pandemic and may now realize they have much more than their own family needs.

“We really hope those who are able to donate will stop by and help us to provide The Salvation Army with all they need to support our community members,” explained Lord.

Though all non-perishable foods will be accepted, the following items are those most needed:

- Meats including canned ham, chicken, and tuna

- Stews

- Chunky soups

- Beans; canned or bags

- Jelly

- Canned fruit

- Sauces for noodles: spaghetti sauce, white sauce, etc.

- Treats: chips, cookies, fruit snacks and healthy snacks for children

- Diapers: All sizes

For more information, contact Lindsey Stearns at 906-233-4204.