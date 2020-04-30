Opening up the UP: Chambers of Commerce discuss businesses throughout the Upper Peninsula

TV6's Paige Spisak spoke with the executive directors of Delta County Chamber of Commerce, Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce and Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce to discuss business throughout the U.P.

Topics discussed included addressing the "New Normal," what business looks like throughout the U.P. today, the struggles of small businesses, how the U.P. continues to support one another, and the hopes, fears, goals and realities of U.P. businesses.

Check out the entire roundtable discussion here.