Nursing homes enact visitor restrictions

Nursing homes across the country are restricting visitors amid coronavirus fears. Locally, Norlite has announced they're closed to visitors.

As the virus has a higher mortality rate among the elderly, nursing home administration has taken swift action. They say their top priority is the safety of the residents and the employees.

"The strongest step we can take is to spot it at our doors so we are doing screening of anyone who does walk through the doors, we're limiting it to essential personnel only, meaning no visitors, limiting vendors, we do still have physical therapists and doctors coming in, and while we're monitoring symptoms it's paramount that we are hyper-cautious," said Norlite Administrator, Wayne Johnson.

They are working to set up visits online through apps like Skype or Facetime. Other nursing homes are taking similar precautions. Before you head to out to visit a loved one, it's best to call ahead to see if there are restrictions in place.

