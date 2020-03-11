Nursing homes acting fast to keep facilities clean and safe

During this time of uncertainty with the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), the D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans is going above and beyond to make sure everyone inside their home is safe.

"We believe our veterans are a very vulnerable population,” said Michigan Veterans Home Director of Compliance and Clinical Outcomes, Niki Wheeler.

Before when visitors came to the Jacobetti home, they only needed to sign in, but now due to the coronavirus, there are several additional steps people need to take before entering the building.

"We are screening any visitor that comes to the building that means everybody from the mailman, the delivery people, volunteers and anyone else that doesn't live or work in the home,” explained Wheeler.

The home isn't requiring employees to be screened yet, unless they traveled internationally.

"But we are asking employees that are not well to not come to work,” clarified Wheeler.

The screening process will include a temperature reading followed by workers asking several questions if a person happened to be exposed to the virus. This will happen every time a person visits the home.

"Until we get more direction from our organization,” said Wheeler.

Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care has yet to start a screening process, but they are taking measures to keep their building clean through effective communication.

"It's communicating to our residents, making sure that they're washing their hands before they're leaving their apartments. It's communicating to our staff, and making sure that as they work from resident to resident, they're washing their hands and taking that precaution,” said Brookridge Heights Executive Director, Jennifer Huetter.

The facility is also making it clear to visitors to not come if sick or if they traveled internationally.

"It's just not safe for our residents and that's our biggest concern,” said Huetter.

We aren't sure what the outcome of the COVID-19 virus will be, but the facilities say these measures will continue going until clarity is provided.