Numerous petitions, campaigns started, hoping to force Gov. Whitmer to reopen Michigan

For two months now in Michigan, businesses have been closed due to concerns about COVID-19, and more than a million residents have been out of work. This has led to a number of campaigns by people hoping to force the governor to re-open the state.

Roughly a quarter of the workforce in Michigan has filed for unemployment, out of work due to COVID-19. For some, the shutdown has gone on long enough.

"Does it really make sense to shut down every business? Maybe not," said Jared Prevost, a Marquette native who currently attends Ferris State University.

Prevost started a petition calling for public health decisions to be handled locally.

"It should be local leaders making these decisions, and they are best informed to make decisions regarding our public health, compared to a blanket public health choice across the whole state," said Prevost.

Another movement, started by Erik Kiilunen believes that all businesses in Michigan should have the choice of whether or not they want to be open.

"Just arbitrarily, on a whim they say a business is non-essential, and if you went and asked the owner, is their business essential, I guarantee you, you would have a different answer," said Kiilunen.

That group has raised more than $25,000 to pay for advertisements around the state, conveying their message.

"I believe the state should be opened now, and that people that are concerned about the elderly and stuff like that, they can self-quarantine,” said Kiilunen. “I mean, we've never quarantined the healthy before, quarantine the sick."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases however, warned the Senate on Tuesday that reopening too soon can lead to a quote, uncontrollable outbreak.

"There are always the statistical anomalies that may get it and die from it, but as a society, if we don't build herd immunity, it's coming back, you can't avoid this," said Kiilunen.

According to the World Health Organization, herd immunity cannot be achieved without viable treatment and/or a vaccine, neither of which exist at this point.

The state of Michigan's emergency declaration and ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order are both set to expire on May 28. Those deadlines are of course subject to be extended further as Governor Whitmer's administration continues its gradual reopening.