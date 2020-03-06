Norway man sentenced for drug-influenced 7 car crash

UPDATE: 3/5, 1:34 p.m.

Harvey Bennett was sentenced to 60 months to 20 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated.

Other charges were dropped.

A Norway man has been arrested on drug charges after a seven car crash in Iron Mountain on September 25.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, 63-year-old Harvey Joseph Bennett Jr. was operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs during the time of the Sept. 25 crash.

Dickinson County Prosecutor, Lisa Richards, authorized four charges against Bennett.

Those charges are delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 20 years and/or a $25,000 fine; possession of methamphetamine, a felony punishable by 10 years and/or $15,000; felony operating while intoxicated, third offense; and habitual offender, fourth offense.

Police said Bennett was arraigned in 95-B District Court and is now free on $7,500 cash bond.

Bennett has a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 22 at 2:15 p.m