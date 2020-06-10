Norway home damaged due to suspect drunk driver crash

A house in Norway is damaged, after a suspected drunk driver crashed into it Tuesday night.

According to the Norway police, a 2011 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck was heading North on U.S. 8. Around 10:07 p.m. central time, the truck went off the road and hit the home at 228 Brown street, said the police.

The driver was taken to Dickinson County Healthcare Systems for minor injuries and later arrested. The drivers name has not been released. No one inside the home was injured.