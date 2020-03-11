Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sinking fund millage does not pass

Norway-Vulcan Area Schools sign (WLUC Photo)
Updated: Wed 5:03 PM, Mar 11, 2020

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A sinking fund millage for the Norway-Vulcan Area Schools was not passed by voters in the March election. The millage was asking for 3 mills, for 10 years, to make school improvements.

Norway community members turned out to the polls to vote with 51 percent of the voters saying no. It was a close call, though, the verdict falling short by only 15 votes.

"We had a lot of people, who gave us a lot of support, especially online, so we've got to thank them. They people who did go out and vote for us, we only lost by a very, very small margin. Of course we're disappointed. It changes a lot of our planning,” said Norway-Vulcan Area Schools’ Superintendent Lou Steigerwald.

The school board will discuss other ideas, including possibly putting a similar millage on the next election ballot.

 
