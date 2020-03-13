Norway-Vulcan Area Schools prepared

All schools in the state of Michigan are canceled for the next 3 weeks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, but the Norway-Vulcan Area School District has been planning for situations like this.

Teachers will be sending home packets for their students to work on during that time. The district will also be participating in the food program, however, meals will most likely not be available until Tuesday.

The Norway-Vulcan Area Schools Superintendent, Lou Steigerwald, says all information will go out to parents via email. Teachers will be in the school on an as needed basis.

"Well this has never happened before, so we are all kind of 'building the plane as we fly it.' Things are going well because we started planning for this, before the announcement and so, there's things that we are learning that have changed even since the governor’s announcement last night. We are adjusting to that,” said Steigerwald.

He urges parents and students to stay safe and healthy.

