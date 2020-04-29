Northpointe CEO offers information on Michigan's response to behavioral health needs during COVID-19

Jennifer Cescolini, the Chief Executive Officer of Nothpointe in Kingsford, is offering some information on Michigan's response to behavioral health needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read her full release below:

As the Chief Executive Officer of a Community Mental Health (CMH) agency it is imperative that I follow what is occurring in our state related to legislative changes and the spread of infection due Coronavirus-19 (COVID-19).

Our CMH has approximately 260 employees who serve over 1200 people from Dickinson, Iron, and Menominee Counties who have a serious mental illness, severe emotional disturbance, and/or are developmentally or intellectually disabled. It my responsibility to ensure that essential mental health services continue to be provided without placing the employees or those we serve at increased risk. It is my responsibility to stay informed of Michigan’s

Executive Orders and Directives, the research and changing guidelines of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), and to be aware of the growing mental health needs of our communities.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not a fight between Democratic and Republican parties but a fight for each and every person in this state. We need to fight the battle armed with the recommendations of expert medical professionals and not the advice of those who are not qualified to provide direction regarding the spread of infection. It is expert medical professionals who have recommended measures to reduce the spread of infection such as wearing a face covering while in in public.

For those who are placing blame and negativity toward Governor Whitmer for this order, it is not HER personal opinion, but a decision based upon the expertise of those who are qualified to make such determinations. It is her obligation, no different than mine as the CEO, to implement these measures and would be nothing short of neglect to ignore the medical advice. I have seen comments made by our Upper Peninsula representative that he is “civilly disobeying” by not wearing a face covering. A person who chooses not to wear a face covering in public is choosing to take the risk of spreading COVID-19 to the rest of us in the community.

With the great variance in COVID-19 cases in Upper Michigan compared to Lower Michigan, we need our representatives to listen to the medical experts to lobby for measures to protect us instead of making a political statement. Whether a person believes social distancing, face coverings, or the stay at home order is necessary or not, we should be listening to those who are much more educated, experienced, and licensed to make those recommendations.

Our communities need mental health and substance use services more now than ever. Many agencies across the state are working extremely hard to provide these services and political statements indicating the Governor has shut down these services unnecessarily for weeks is inaccurate. Mental health services, crisis services, and assistance to those suffering from addiction have been and continue to be available 24/7.

Under the Governor, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has made it possible for behavioral health providers to safely continue to provide services utilizing technology when appropriate. Michigan has placed mental health and substance use services on the forefront of this pandemic with the development of additional warmlines for peer support services, educating the public on available hotlines, and by providing free mental health resources with the “Stay Home, Stay Mindful” website. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), and other substance use groups have not stopped but continue with members having the option for video, telephone, or in person meetings. The efforts of Michigan’s Governor

have allowed for agencies to increase the access to services and has not hindered the ability to meet the needs of individuals. We need our state legislators to help us communicate how people can get these services instead of using social media to create a misunderstanding to communities that these essential services are not available.

Staying home and staying safe does not mean mental health and substance use services are unavailable ~ Northpointe’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Cescolini, RN,MSN, QIDP, QMHP, CMHP

If you need urgent help call Northpointe’s Crisis Line at 1-800-750-0522 North Care Access is available for confidential screening for specialty mental health

services across the Upper Peninsula at 1-888-906-9060. Northpointe’s Certified Peer Support Specialist is also available for calls Monday- Friday from 12 to 4 p.m. CST at 906-779-0634 to help you locate resources.

Additional Links to Resources:

State of Michigan Mental Health Resources - www.michigan.gov/coronavirus

North Care Network - http://northcarenetwork.org/

Community Mental Health Agencies of Upper Peninsula:

Northpointe (Dickinson, Iron, & Menominee counties) - https://www.nbhs.org/

Pathways (Alger, Delta, Luce, & Marquette counties) - https://pathwaysup.org/

Gogebic Community Mental Health (Gogebic County) - http://www.gccmh.org/

Hiawatha Behavioral Health (Chippewa, Mackinac, & Schoolcraft counties) - https://www.hbhcmh.org/

Copper Country Mental Health Services (Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, & Ontonagon counties) - https://www.cccmh.org/

Great Lakes Recovery - www.greatlakesrecovery.org

Narcotics Anonymous – www.virtual-na.org

Alcoholics Anonymous – www.aa-intergroup.org/directory.php

Drug Addicts Anonymous – zoom.us/j/5034535944 (Monday 8:00 p.m. Eastern)

Al-Anon Electronic Meetings – al-anon.org/al-anon-meetings/electronic-meetings/

Adult Children of Alcoholics – adultchildren.org – Phone and Online Meetings