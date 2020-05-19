Northern Sun Winery reopens wine tasting room Friday with limitations

If you’re ready to move out into the world again but still stay safe from potential viral infection, grab your sunglasses and take a short ride into the country to visit Northern Sun Winery in Bark River. A sunny day with a friend or two and Northern Sun’s award-winning wines will set your spirits free again! After all, May is Michigan Wine Month so join the celebration!

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Northern Sun is pleased to reopen Friday and offer its popular wine-tasting services and on-site friendly staff to greet you under Michigan’s newly relaxed Covid19 orders. It continues to sell carryout bottles and cases of its “Grown-UP” wine as well as offer “Vino VanGo” delivery service, provided free for same-day delivery within 30 miles of Bark River.

The winery’s tasting room may be reserved for parties of up to 10 persons; otherwise, due to social distancing limits, only two couples or groups of two (total of 4 persons) will be permitted inside at a time. Masks are required when not drinking or eating inside. Masks will be available for those arriving without them to encourage safety; also, hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the area.

On the grounds outdoors, the winery features casual tasting services, strategically scattered seating and tables and self-guided touring of the spacious grounds and vineyard, weather permitting. Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Guests may bring their own picnic fare or order from among tasty food items stocked in the tasting room.

Northern Sun has implemented a number of appropriate business policies to ensure a safe getaway experience for its old friends and new customers to enjoy its wines and an array of picnic items available for sale.

Staff health is being screened daily, and they are required to wear masks on-site and observe meticulous hand-washing practice. To ensure guest health, sanitizing customer contact surfaces will occur before and after tastings; single-use wine menus will permit customers to retain their copy when they leave.

A new point-of-sale system permits self-ordering and hands-free credit card processing by customers.

Northern Sun continues to plan its usual summer offerings. Funday Sunday concert series programs are planned for July and August; days and performers will be announced soon. Dates are still available for 2020 outdoor weddings; call 906.399.9212 to book a nuptial event under the outdoor pergola overlooking the rolling vineyard grounds.

A full list of Northern Sun’s award-winning estate-grown wines is available on its website at www.northernsunwinery.com. For information about any of the services and activities at Northern Sun, call 906-399-9212 or email northernsunwinery@mail.com.

Smitty, the Northern Sun Winery dog, is eager to greet you! Northern Sun is open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (EDT) Thursday through Saturday; 1:00 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday.

The winery and vineyard are located at 983 10th Road, Bark River; follow directional signs on U.S. 2 south of town on South Bark River Road.