Northern Sun Winery open for business

The Northern Sun Winery opened back up after being closed under the “Stay Home, Stay Safe’” order. But during the closure, the winery still found a way to satisfy customers.

“We had a ‘Vino VanGo’ service which we still do where we can deliver wine within 30 minutes of the Escanaba or Bark River area,” said Susie Anthony, co-owner of Northern Sun Winery.

They found that it really helped their business.

“In April this year, we sold more wine that we did April of the year prior,” said Anthony.

Now that the winery is open, Susie says they’re having a lot of fun.

“People I think were just excited to be outside, sip some wine, maybe meet some people they haven’t been able to see in person for quite a while,” said Anthony.

But they have some new rules.

“People can go in the tasting room; they just need to wear a mask until they order wine. Then they can take their mask off and sip away,” said Anthony.

They’re also sanitizing all touch points and wiping down tables and chairs when people leave.

“We want to make sure we keep the numbers low here in the Upper Peninsula. Now that there are tourists coming back into the community, we just are doing our best to maintain the sanitization,” said Anthony.

Customers at the winery say they felt comfortable going out but kept their health in mind.

“We’re just making careful, social distancing, bring a mask for whenever we’re near people and can’t socially distance,” said Kenneth Hinzman, a Detroit resident.

If you would like to experience the wine tasting inside, you can make an appointment by calling (906) 399-9212.