Northern Sun Winery for sale

For Susie and Dave Anthony, making wine is more than just a business.

“We over the years learned the business of growing grapes. Lots of classes, lots of research, a lot of conferences,” said Dave Anthony, co-owner of Northern Sun Winery.

It’s a passion.

“The more I studied viticulture and the more research I did, the more carried away I got,” said Anthony.

It all started 21 years ago.

“Susie and I made what we call ‘basement wine’ over the years. We thought we were getting pretty good at it, so we decided to grow some grapes back in 1999,” said Anthony.

And ten years ago, they purchased the land for Northern Sun Winery.

“The idea being that we would get the business established with a reputation for good wine making. That we would create an environment with nice ambiance,” said Anthony.

They then built on that passion. But now, the winery is up for sale.

“We can hugely expand this operation and wine production if the factors were to allow that for me and it’s a health issue right now,” said Anthony.

At just under 37 acres, the winery has plenty of room to expand,” said Anthony. But Anthony still has a vision for the future of the vineyard.

“I had plans for an expansion in the motif of what we had which is Mediterranean, old style Mediterranean,” said Anthony.

He would like to renovate some of the property’s older buildings, like the chicken coop.

“Redo the interior and make it a venue spot, looking onto the vines,” said Anthony.

For now, Dave and Susie are continuing to live their dream and grow more grapes.

If you would like the visit the winery, it is open Sunday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For information on the property for sale, click here.