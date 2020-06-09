Northern Lights YMCA to open Wednesday

The Northern Lights YMCA will open Wednesday after being closed for nearly three months.

The staff has been hard at work to make sure their facility is ready for people coming inside again. Everyone coming inside will be screened, hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the building and in the fitness center, every other cardio machine will be blocked off.

“As well as signs just reminding them about social distancing and cleaning their hands thoroughly and just covering their face when coughing or sneezing,” said Hadele Peacock, Membership and Marketing Director for the YMCA.

Before the shutdown, the Y had plans for an expansion. That has been put on hold until further notice.

