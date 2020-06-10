Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center open, busy

The Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center is open to the public. After 87 days, the facility is busy welcoming people back. According to the 'Y,’ they kept 80% of their memberships intact, even throughout the shutdown.

Like many businesses the facility is encouraging safety.

"We have provided more physical barriers and separations. We have put equipment off limits, to ensure the 6-foot social distancing. we have slightly scaled back our hours to ensure addition time for cleaning,” said the Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center director, Johnathan Ringel.

Pool classes and fitness classes are set to begin in the upcoming weeks. Their summer day camp, for kids will still be underway.

For more information on the Northern Lights YMCA Dickinson Center click here.

