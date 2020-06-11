Northern Lights YMCA Day Camps begin next week

The Northern Lights YMCA is kicking off their summer long camp schedule next week. Each week has a different theme and continues through August 14.

But the camp staff had to make some changes this year for COVID-19. There will be one counselor for every nine kids to lower the amount of interaction. Lunch times will be staggered, and they ask that each child brings their own water bottle.

Since camp is mostly outside, there is plenty of room to social distance.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep your child safe. The camper’s health and safety is our number one priority here. We’re not going to do anything that’s going to jeopardize their health,” said Katey Huber, Youth Programs Coordinator for the Northern Lights YMCA.

