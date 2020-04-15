Northern Initiatives announces temporary suspension of loan leads

Northern Initiatives, a community development financial institution based out of Marquette, has announced that they have suspended accepting new online leads regarding the Strategic Fund grants, according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.

The Michigan Strategic fund selected Northern Initiatives to administer a two million dollar loan that will be divided among small businesses in Michigan.

This resulted in over 700 inquiries through the Northern Initiatives website, according the press release. The plan is to evaluate the cases that have already been received and then respond to the leads received.

The press release stated that the organization may take up to two months to process those leads.

