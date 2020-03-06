Northern Hardwoods wins Keweenaw Community Spark Plug Award for Growth

Northern Hardwoods in Atlantic Mine has been working hard this year, that's why they were celebrating Thursday night after taking home the 2020 Spark Plug Growth award.

"It was an honor to be nominated and awarded to be nominated and awarded the 2020 Spark Plug award for Growth. With the growth of our company we not only grew ourselves, but other companies indirectly such as the land holders, the land managers, and the log truck drivers, and the loggers themselves," said Jay Andrews, Saw Mill and Site Facilities Manager for Northern Hardwoods

Part of their internal projects in 2019 was increasing their lumber production.

"Over the past year we've been adding some capital projects in, as well as some lead manufacturing processes to help the process flow smoother, and a little less touching of the lumber to help out the employees," added Andrews.

The changes in production increased job opportunities for the community.

"With the growth that we've seen in Northern Hardwoods we've added some positions in our Atlantic Mine location, and through our acquisition of our location in Newberry we've added a significant amount of new jobs there as well," said Cody Meier, Controller for Northern Hardwoods.

The company is continuing to invest in the community.

"The raw material supply in the Upper Peninsula is better than anywhere else really. We want to be in the Upper Peninsula and that's why we're choosing to grow here," added Meier.

