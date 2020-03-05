North Star Montessori Academy to open student-run coffee shop next week

Students at North Star Montessori Academy are preparing for next Friday’s grand opening of their new coffee shop.

The North Star Cafe features snacks, coffee and tea, and is run by students.

The students take care of everything from making and serving the coffee, to handling transactions.

Gavriella Cote, the cafe's student manager, says she's looking forward to the opening, and she's hoping to gain some real-world work experience.

"I think it's very important for students to be learning, along with geography, history, math, all stuff like that, having real world experiences and getting ready for the job market,” Cote said.

Dead River Coffee Roasters in Marquette even made and donated a special blend to the cafe called the “Aurora Blend.”

The shop is open to students, teachers, and parents.