North Star Montessori Academy holds open house

North Star Montessori Academy held an open house Monday evening for families interested in enrolling for the next school year. The open house gave the families to meet with current students, teachers and get tours of the classrooms and interact with classroom materials.

North Star is a tuition-free public school, offering k through 12 grades and is open to all families. According to the schools Superintendent and Principal, Andrea Ballard, the Montessori approach to learning is based more around the individual students. She hopes Monday's open house lets people know how the school operates.

"I hope that the community has a better understanding of what we do here, what our classrooms look like, what Montessori education is, and what our program means to the community," Ballard said.

Enrollment is now open for North Star Montessori Academy, you can find more information on the school in the related links section on this page.

