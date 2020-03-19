North Star Academy preparing meals for students and community members

Staff at North Star Academy in Marquette Township is preparing meals to deliver to kids in the area.

Teachers and staff met at the school Thursday morning to pack breakfasts and lunches. Local businesses and community members have donated food to put in the bags.

In all, they’re putting together 150 packages, each including five breakfasts, five lunches and other supplemental foods for families to make at home.

“It’s a great opportunity to support our families and our students. But beyond that, these meals are available for anyone who needs them right now. These are hard times and we’re all trying to band together to make sure everyone has the support they need,” said Andrea Ballard, Superintendent and Principal at North Star Academy.

Meals are available every Thursday during the mandated school closure. Meals are being delivered by Checker Cab along the schools usual afternoon bus route across the county.

They can also be picked up at North Star Academy each Thursday from noon- 1 p-m. If you would like to sign up to receive meals, or want to donate food items, e-mail aburdick@nsacd.com.