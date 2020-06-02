North Elementary in IM holds parade

North Elementary School, in Iron Mountain, celebrated the school year coming to an end.

Teachers lined up outside the school to say goodbye to their students, on Tuesday evening. Mountaineer signs waved in the air. All the teachers wore matching shirts to show their pride.

Families drove around the parking lot, some giving their teachers gifts.

It was an emotional event.

“It's been a very difficult time. our parents have really stepped up to the plate. they've done a great job with our online learning. This parade is just a way for us to get one last little glimpse at our students, wish them well, make sure they are healthy and good. We hope they have a wonderful summer. We just want them to know how much we love them,” said first grade teacher, Renee Greiner.

Forest Park, in Crystal Falls, will be holding a similar event Wednesday, from at 5 to 6 p.m. central time.

Woodland Elementary, in Kingsford, will be holding theirs on Thursday, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. central time.

