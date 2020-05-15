North Central Area High School seniors honored with parade

North Central Area High School seniors were honored today with a parade.

More than twenty vehicles including teachers, staff, police, firetrucks, and ambulances stopped at every senior's house. Leading all the vehicles was a bus featuring its very own face mask.

Each student was presented with their cap and gown and a goodie bag.

The school is hopeful that the students will continue to make choices to better themselves in the future.

"During these turbulent times, you know just stay the course and stay true to yourself. Just go for it,” said David Florenski, principal at North Central Area Middle and High Schools.

Assuming COVID-19 restrictions allow, North Central Area High School hopes to have their graduation on July 2.